Aggie Schumaker passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022. Agatha Kathyrne Ressler was born to Adolph and Malena (Gerhardt) Ressler on March 13, 1925 in North Dakota. Aggie loved puzzles and spending time with her family.

Aggie is survived by one son, Duane Manolovits, MN; daughter-in-law, Deanne (Dale) Schuelke of Piedmont, SD; three step-children: Darrell Schumaker, Black Hawk, SD, Russell Schumaker, Gallop, NM, and Jo Ann Swift, Jamestown, ND; as well as ten grandchildren (she was especially close to granddaughters Lexi and Madi Manolovits); and one sister, Ange Gratz, Bismarck, ND.

Preceding her in death are; her first husband, Adam Manolovits; her second husband, Alvin Schumaker; one daughter, Vonnie Paulson; one son, John Manolovits; and grandsons: Jeremy Paulson and Jessie Swift.

Per her wishes, Aggie will be cremated and join Alvin at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD.