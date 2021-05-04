SPEARFISH | Agnes “Aggie” Bruns, 98, formerly of Rapid City, passed away on May 1, 2021 at Burr's Tender Care Assisted Living in Spearfish.

Aggie (Fritz) Bruns was born on a farm in rural Eureka on Oct. 16, 1922, to Gustav and Amalia (Vollmer) Fritz. When she was a young girl, the family moved to a farm one mile southwest of Trail City, SD. There, she grew up with fond memories of farm life, winter ice skating (and hot dog roasts!) at the Trail City Lake, and getting gussied up for Saturday evening dances at the Community Center in Timber Lake.

She graduated from Trail City High School in 1941 and followed her passion and love of working with children to obtain a teaching degree at Black Hills Teachers College. She married Gilbert “Gib” Bruns in 1952. They had one son, Bradley “Brad” Bruns.

The Bruns's taught school and operated a dormitory for students at the New Underwood High School for many years. Later, Aggie worked as a teacher in Sturgis and Spearfish. She lived much of her life in Rapid City, where she worked for many years at Black Hills Works until she retired in 1997 at the age of 74. Aggie loved her work and the purpose it gave her. She was quite dedicated to helping adults with developmental disabilities live independently or in shared-living settings.