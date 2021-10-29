Aileen (Andy) Eleanor Thares

RAPID CITY | Aileen E. Thares, affectionately known as 'Andy', passed away on October 27, 2021 at Rapid City Monument Health hospital at the age of 95.

Aileen entered this world with a bang on July 4th, 1926. She was the fifth of six children born to Carl and Carrie (Hogstrom) Anderson in Newell, South Dakota. She was raised on the family homestead southwest of Newell. She attended a rural country school and graduated from Newell High School in 1944. She continued her education, graduating from nursing school with her RN nursing degree in Rapid City, South Dakota. As an RN, she worked for several doctors at the Rapid City Medical Arts Center until her retirement in 1988.

On April 23, 1953, Aileen was married to Louis M. Thares in Rapid City where they made their home. After Lou's passing in February of 2009, Aileen made her new home at West Hills Village Independent Living in May of 2011. She transitioned to Assisted Living in 2018, and recently into Long Term Health Care.

Aileen was an accomplished seamstress, sewing everything from clothing to quilts. She enjoyed needle arts including embroidery and hardanger. Aileen enjoyed music and was an avid pianist. She was proud of her Swedish heritage and had travelled to Sweden with her parents as well as later in life to visit the family home and relatives. In her late 80s, she was a member of a synchronized swimming team at West Hills Village.

Aileen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Lou; her brothers Clarence (Cedilia) Anderson, Roy Anderson, Kenneth (Fern) Anderson, and Darrell (Betty) Anderson; and her sister Esther (Ralph) Hubbard. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with Paster Ron McLaughlin officiating. Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. A coffee bar will be served after the service. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Aileen 'Andy' was dearly loved and touched the lives of so many. Memories of her kind and caring spirit will forever live in our hearts.

Arrangements are with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.