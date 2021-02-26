Albert Daniels II

RAPID CITY | Albert Aaron Daniels II, 85, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 surrounded by the love of his life and family.

Al was a bigger than life man in so many ways. Standing 6'5'' tall he was a gentle giant. Al was a jack-of-all-trades and "could fix anything." He was kind, funny, wise, and above all a family man.

His love story began June 27, 1959 when he married Joan Elizabeth Albertus. They remained happily married for nearly 62 years -- working, playing, cruising the world, and creating memories along the way. Al was so proud of the family he had created and you could always find him at the mall bragging to his early morning workout group.

Al was an offensive lineman for the Nebraska Huskers and remained a lifelong fan. He had a passion for cars that extended well beyond business and he was able to make a career out of his passion for nearly 40 years. He owned his own business, Al's Service Garage, for seven years and worked as a manager for several other auto businesses. He spent 25 years managing the Elsworth AFB Auto Hobby Shop until his retirement in 1996.

Al was an active member of the Shriners, participating in their clown division as he was always a jokester.