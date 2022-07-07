Albert Harold Meyer was born on July 4, 1943 and passed away peacefully on July 5, 2022. Albert was born near Nisland SD to Dave and Alma Meyer who were sugar beet farmers in the area. He attended High School in Belle Fourche, SD.
Albert went on a blind date in 1970 with Margaret Jorensen. That date was a success as they later married in 1972. Albert and Margaret have three sons David, Mathew and TJ. Albert was a devout Christian, a loving husband and a great father. He had a lifelong passion for the great outdoors. He enjoyed teaching his sons to hunt, fly fish, and golf. He was often spotted at auctions where he was hunting a good deal, a neat trinket or just a piece of days gone by.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Meyer residence immediately following services.
Arrangements are being handled by Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.