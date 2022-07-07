Albert Harold Meyer was born on July 4, 1943 and passed away peacefully on July 5, 2022. Albert was born near Nisland SD to Dave and Alma Meyer who were sugar beet farmers in the area. He attended High School in Belle Fourche, SD.

Albert went on a blind date in 1970 with Margaret Jorensen. That date was a success as they later married in 1972. Albert and Margaret have three sons David, Mathew and TJ. Albert was a devout Christian, a loving husband and a great father. He had a lifelong passion for the great outdoors. He enjoyed teaching his sons to hunt, fly fish, and golf. He was often spotted at auctions where he was hunting a good deal, a neat trinket or just a piece of days gone by.