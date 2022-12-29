Albert "Tom" Thomas Rothleutner died on December 25, 2022.

Funeral services will be January 6, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Upton Elementary School Auditorium. Graveside services will follow at Upton's Greenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Upton Fire Department, Upton Gun Club or Weston Co. Fire Protection District. Condolences can be mailed to Rick Rothleutner, Box 291, Upton, WY 82730.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.