RAPID CITY - Albert Xavier Janis was born on May 23, 1935 at home in Potato Creek, SD to Edward Janis and Ellen (Rouse) Janis. Albert made his journey to the Spirit World on November 29, 2022 at the Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, SD.

Memorial Services will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City, SD with Father Ed Witt, S.J. officiating.

Burial Services will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Pine Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Rapid City, SD.

