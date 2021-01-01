RAPID CITY | Alfred "Dean" Lindquist, 84, died on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at the Kadoka Nursing Home.

Alfred Dean Lindquist was born on Jan. 3, 1936, the third of nine children born to Kora (Lintvedt) and Albin Lindquist. Dean grew up and received his education in Vivian. At age 10, he started driving his father's fuel truck and after his father's passing he helped his Mom and Uncle run the family business while still attending school.

After graduating from Vivian High School, he joined the U.S. Army in March of 1955 and was honorably discharged in March of 1957. That same year he purchased the Dean's 66 gas station in Murdo and ran it for 25 years. He had close to 100 young men love and respect him as a boss and he always prided himself in that he never had to fire any of them.

Dean married Bonna Finck in 1958 and to this union three daughters were born, Karen, Kim and Tammy. In 1976, Dean married Colleen Palmer, who brought to this union a step-daughter, Debbie, and step-son, Kenny. In 1981 they moved to Rapid City and started a new adventure. Together they owned Dean's Trucking Co. for 10 years and also raised registered cattle.