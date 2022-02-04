RAPID CITY- Alfred LeRoy Miller, born 03/12/1938 to Russell and Lucy Miller in Rosebud, SD. Went home with Jesus 02/01/2022. Raised on a farm outside Winner, SD, joined the USAF bringing him to the Black Hills. Al and Jan raised their family, loved/served others and left a legacy rightly prioritizing faith, family, others, and self.

Survivors include wife Jan, sons: Lee (Jane); Rusty (Connie); and Corey (Julie) as well as eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren (and counting).

Join our family for Ice Cream (Al's favorite) 6pm Sunday, February 6th at the Foundry. Come share your favorite stories and we'll laugh and cry together. Celebrate Al with us Monday, February 7th, 10am at the Foundry wearing flannel shirts and caps. Viewing at 9am. Private burial at National Cemetery.

Memorials to the Foundry (730 Quincy St, Rapid City, SD 57701) for CIY Conference scholarships. Complete obituary: osheimschmidt.com/obits.