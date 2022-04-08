RAPID CITY - Alice B. Lascelles, 84, passed away on April 2, 2022, at her home in Rapid City, SD.

Alice was born at Stacey's Maternity Home on February 11, 1938, in Clark, SD. She attended grade school in Elrod, started high school in Clark and moved to Rapid City in 1953, completing high school at Rapid City High School.

She worked as a Car-Hop at a drive-in where she met Red. They were married on January 2, 1956. They moved to Connecticut, shortly thereafter, where she was doted over by her in-laws and met the better part of Red's seventeen siblings.

Her son, Terry, was born nine months later. In 1959, Alice and Red, with Terry, moved back to Rapid City. Jeff was born in 1962.

Alice played softball on a women's league, raised livestock and watched her sons compete in horse competitions. Every morning, Alice went to coffee at her parent's house, while living on Orchard Lane. She adored her grandchildren greatly and was always proud of her sons, their wives and granddaughters' accomplishments.

She was an avid garage saleswoman and a thrift store shopper with a passion for a bargain. She was involved in the Minnelzahan Senior Citizen Center as a volunteer and was known as "Poker Alice" due to her card skills. Alice was a strong woman, spoke her mind, loved her family, enjoyed her friends and was best friends with her daughter-in-law, Chrissie, who was her confidant. She eagerly looked forward to playing cards every Sunday with Tom, Sandy and Alta.

Preceding her in death is her husband, Red; siblings: Alandale, Betty, Edwin, Robert and Carol; and brothers-in-law: Jerry, Leroy and Bill.

Alice is survived by her sons: Terry (Faye) Lascelles and Jeff (Chrissie)Lascelles; granddaughters: Jamie Lascelles, Sadie Lascelles, Alisha Kimball and Dixie Lascelles; great-granddaughter, Porter Kimball; and her siblings: Alta, Ginny, Tom, Patty and Larry.

A grave side service will be held for Alice on Monday, April 11, at 1:00 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery.