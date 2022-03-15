JANESVILLE, WI - Alice Broz Shy, age 85, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022 surrounded by her husband and daughters after a courageous battle against lung and brain cancer and dementia caused by brain radiation.

Alice was born and raised in Wagner, South Dakota and attended school at Ravinia and Wagner High School. She also attended Southern State Teachers College in Springfield and Black Hills Teacher's College in Spearfish. She taught in a one room country school in Charles Mix County and also a classroom in Rapid City where she met the love of her life, James Shy. The two were married on March 16, 1963 in Wagner and started their new life together in Rapid City, SD. Over the next few years, they were blessed with their three daughters, Laurie, Cindy and Debbie. During these years they resided in North Palm Beach, FL; Wichita, KS; San Antonio, TX and Cedarburg, WI, before settling in East Troy, WI.

Alice was very talented in many arts and crafts. While raising her daughters, she loved to knit, crochet, sew, reupholster furniture and paint and would occasionally sell some of her items at craft fairs. She also worked as a reading specialist at East Troy Elementary School and, for a brief time, practiced real estate for Wauwatosa Realty.

While her husband worked for LaFarge, Jim and Alice lived in Montreal, Quebec and then relocated to Paducah, KY and Independence, MO before settling in WI again after Jim's retirement. During this time Alice loved spending time with her daughters, sons-in-law and many young grandchildren.

She's survived by her husband of almost 59 years, Jim; daughters: Laurie (Joel) of East Troy, WI, Cindy (Kevin) of Port Orange, Florida and Debbie (Darryl) of Columbus, WI; 13 beloved grandchildren; her brother-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law; three brothers; her sisters-in-law; brothers-in-laws and nephews.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the start of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Alice's name to St. Jude's Hospital. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com.