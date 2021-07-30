RAPID CITY | Alice Cann, 101, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Morningstar Assisted Living in Rapid City, where she had resided for the past three years.
Alice Lila Margaret Aspen was born in Terraville, SD, to Andrew and Ida (Jensen) Aspen on Nov. 11, 1919. She attended grade school in Terraville through 8th grade and graduated from Lead High School in 1937.
Alice started working for Homestake Mining Company when she was 19, as a Homestake Mining Company surface tour guide. She did this until she was hired as a telephone operator from 1938 to 1940. She married Philip Cann Jr. on Dec. 28, 1940, and had two daughters, Nancy and Janice. Philip died in 1959 and Alice returned to work to be the sole wage earner. She worked for the Davis Apparel Store in Lead from 1959 to 1960, and then accepted a job at the Homestake Geology Department from 1960-1961. She was appointed Deputy City Auditor and a clerk of the Municipal Court in Lead from 1961 to 1968. She returned to Homestake in 1968 as a clerk at the Homestake Mine timekeeper's office and then was promoted to Secretary to the Mine Superintendent in 1970, a job she held until she retired in February 1985.
Alice moved to Sturgis in 1985 and on to Rapid City in 1997, where both of her daughters lived.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy and Alvin Lei and Janice and Bob Arnio of Rapid City; her grandson, Jim Lei of Summerset; and granddaughters, Renee (Joel) Landeen and Lisa (Eric) Porisch of Rapid City; along with five great-grandsons, Carter Lei of Summerset, Collin Lei of Highlands Ranch, CO, and Henry, Tobin and Dalton Porisch of Rapid City.
Preceding Alice in death were husband, Philip Cann Jr.; her parents, Andrew and Ida Aspen; her four sisters, Olga Erikson, Agnes Smothers, Edith Nelin, and Clara Temple; and three brothers, Andy Aspen, George Aspen, and Roy Aspen.
Graveside services were held on Monday, June 28, at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Boulder Canyon (by Deadwood) with arrangements by Kirk Funeral Home.