Alice Cann

Alice started working for Homestake Mining Company when she was 19, as a Homestake Mining Company surface tour guide. She did this until she was hired as a telephone operator from 1938 to 1940. She married Philip Cann Jr. on Dec. 28, 1940, and had two daughters, Nancy and Janice. Philip died in 1959 and Alice returned to work to be the sole wage earner. She worked for the Davis Apparel Store in Lead from 1959 to 1960, and then accepted a job at the Homestake Geology Department from 1960-1961. She was appointed Deputy City Auditor and a clerk of the Municipal Court in Lead from 1961 to 1968. She returned to Homestake in 1968 as a clerk at the Homestake Mine timekeeper's office and then was promoted to Secretary to the Mine Superintendent in 1970, a job she held until she retired in February 1985.