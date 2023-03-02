Alice was born February 23, 1921, to Minnie Caroline (Saville) Frisbie and Edgar Leroy Frisbie near Vivian, SD. Alice accepted Jesus Christ into her life in May of 1935. Alice graduated from Draper High School in 1940. Alice is survived by daughter Caroline (Bernie Sullivan); Grandsons: Brandon Briley (Shannon), Bradley Briley (Alicia), Brent Briley and Great Grandchildren Nyla, Nira, India, Quinn, Cason, Dylan and Everett as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.