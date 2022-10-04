PIEDMONT - Alice Lee Sherman was born in Faith, South Dakota, on April 24, 1924, the daughter of Ray and Mallie (Isaacs) Howie.

She attended school in Faith, and graduated from Faith High School in 1941. She attended Black Hills State University (at that time Black Hills Teachers College) and earned a teaching certificate. She taught in several rural schools in Meade County, and while teaching near Piedmont, she met and married Jack Sherman.

The couple lived on the Elk Creek ranch where her husband Jack was raised, until moving to Lead in 1952. It was there that they raised their family of four sons and one daughter. In 1962, the family moved to Winner, where Jack was the manager of Karl's TV and Appliance and their daughter Kay was born.

Jack was transferred to Pierre, and Alice was employed by the State of South Dakota in the boat licensing division. After moving to Rapid City, she continued her employment with the state in the Social Services office. After retiring, she returned to the Elk Creek ranch with her husband Jack, where she enjoyed gardening and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Alice, 98, passed away at her home in Piedmont, SD, on September 28, 2022, after a long illness.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack and her son, Leslie of Sturgis.

She is survived by her sons: Scott, Bill (Cheryl), Pat, and her daughters: Lisa (Mark) Williams, and Kay (Jim) Ruhe. Also surviving her are eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

No services are planned, and there will be private inurnment.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com