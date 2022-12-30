RAPID CITY - Alice Lorraine Groethe (Marks/Marx), 95 yrs old, Aug. 1, 1927 - Dec. 22, 2022, has been a committed, social member of the Rapid City community since she moved here after her wedding in 1953.

She grew up in Lakewood, CO, and graduated from Golden High School. Alice was born on "Colorado Day", loved "colorful Colorado" and her family who lived there, despite making the Black Hills her lifelong home.

Alice loved to have fun, never letting life's traumas slow down her persistence or lessen her generosity. She was independent, yet had dear, lifelong friendships and a wonderful marriage. Alice met her loving husband, Bill Groethe, through a mutual friend. Her relationship with Bill was significant for them both; they celebrated 67 years of marriage together, supporting each other in life and business.

Alice's career was with Civil Service for many years, including Secretary to Commander at Ellsworth Air Force Base and Federal Housing in RC.

After retirement, she became a permanent fixture at First Photo (formerly Qualitone Photo). She and Bill had two children whom they dearly loved.

Alice played bridge, joined Beta Sigma Phi, and became President for a few years of the YMCA Board in RC. She believed in the importance of community engagement, fellowship, and service to all people, attending Calvary Lutheran Church for the last 40 years of her life.

Alice was an effervescent, strong, and respected person, creating warmth wherever she went. She loved to laugh. Her generosity extended far beyond her own family, and she was adored by many.

She will be sorely missed, and is survived by sibling, Robert Marks; children: Jane Ann Mincks (Ron), Mark Howlett Groethe (Jeanine); grandchildren: Emma B. Mincks, Benjamin Mincks, (Farrah Beard), Hannah Mincks, William Groethe, Emily Groethe, Miranda Nizam-Aldine (Zachary), Derek W. Ririe; and three great-grandchildren. Marks family nieces and nephews: Jim Teliha, Alison Lively, Andrea Eckas, Richard Marks, Lori Ruart, Robin Aasen, Libby Anderson, Steve Smith, Dean Smith, David Marks; over fifty Groethe nieces and nephews;, and many wonderful neighbors. She is preceded in death by her parents Emmanuel F. Marks, Alice Marks, her husband, Bill Groethe, siblings: Jerry Marks, Doris Teliha, Don Marks, Barbara Ann Smith.

Donations can be made to: Calvary Lutheran Church (note assisted listening with donation) or Meals on Wheels, Rapid City.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Osheim Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services at Calvary Lutheran Church at 2:00 p.m., Jan. 4, 2023. Burial at Mountain View Cemetery afterwards, returning to CLC for reception with HOT coffee and a light lunch. Masks requested indoors to protect immunocompromised and elderly attendees. Feel free to wear bright colors since Alice loved them.

http://www.YouTube.com/c/CalvaryLutheranChurchRapidCitySD is the site to view the live-stream of the service.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.