RAPID CITY | Alice Mettler, 82, passed away Friday evening, Dec. 25, 2020, at Westhills Village in Rapid City.

Born July 2, 1938, and raised on the family farm in Campbell County, SD, to Jacob and Emelia Heiser, Alice lived a life rich with faith, generosity, vision and joy. She was a woman who was fiercely loved by all those who came to know her, and had a knack for making strangers and friends alike feel special and heard.

A union in marriage to Stan Mettler brought a lifetime of adventure, love and their two children, Stewart and Tina. With a drive for success, Alice and Stan set their sights on retail business, venturing in dry cleaning and grocery store ownership, to their gift shops in Wall. Alice had the tenacity and grit to find achievement in her entrepreneurial instincts that allowed her to enjoy the pleasures of life, to which she took full advantage. Drawn to the beauty of fashion, the rush of a gamble, and a taste for cuisine and drinks, Alice was sure to make the best of her time on Earth.