RAPID CITY | Alice Mettler, 82, passed away Friday evening, Dec. 25, 2020, at Westhills Village in Rapid City.
Born July 2, 1938, and raised on the family farm in Campbell County, SD, to Jacob and Emelia Heiser, Alice lived a life rich with faith, generosity, vision and joy. She was a woman who was fiercely loved by all those who came to know her, and had a knack for making strangers and friends alike feel special and heard.
A union in marriage to Stan Mettler brought a lifetime of adventure, love and their two children, Stewart and Tina. With a drive for success, Alice and Stan set their sights on retail business, venturing in dry cleaning and grocery store ownership, to their gift shops in Wall. Alice had the tenacity and grit to find achievement in her entrepreneurial instincts that allowed her to enjoy the pleasures of life, to which she took full advantage. Drawn to the beauty of fashion, the rush of a gamble, and a taste for cuisine and drinks, Alice was sure to make the best of her time on Earth.
It cannot go without saying that Alice put giving back to the forefront of her importances. Gifts, big or small, came from a place of selflessness and gratitude, easing the way for whoever was in need. Always trusting in the Lord, Alice knew and believed that life was extraordinary and somehow all would be ok. A legacy was built and is sure to be carried on through her friends and family, sharing her “Ally Cat of the Badlands” spirit.
Alice is survived by her son, Stewart (Rhonda) Mettler and daughter, Tina (Calvin) Carstensen; four grandchildren, Emily Carstensen, Kate LaRue, Benjamin Carstensen, and Charlsie Mettler; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Lillian Rutchske; and one brother, Floyd Heiser.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Stan Mettler; her parents; five brothers; and two sisters.
Services for Alice were held on Dec. 29, at the Methodist Church in Wall.