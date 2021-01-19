RAPID CITY | Alice Peter, 80, passed away on Jan. 4, 2021.

Alice was born in the Twin Cities but made Rapid City her home for the past 45 years.

Alice was a retired investment broker with AG Edwards. She was a former board member of Wellspring, a master gardener and worked with the Rapid City Kennel Club. She also was active in the rescue and fostering of dogs.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Jennie Bauman and her sister, Nancy Ertresvaag. She is survived by her daughter, Ellen Peter of Fairview, NC; her brother, Robert Bauman; and nieces, Sarah Ertresvaag and Ann Marie McKenzie.

No memorial services are planned at this time due to Covid-19.

Memorial gifts could be made to Black Hills Humane Society or to WellFully of Rapid City.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home