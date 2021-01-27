 Skip to main content
Alice Walthall

CHATHAM, Ill. | Alice Walthall, 92, died Jan. 25, 2021.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, S.D. Private burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

