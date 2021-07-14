Allen Bishop

HOT SPRINGS | Allen Max Jerome Bishop, 70, died March 4, 2021 at the State Veterans Home in Hot Springs.

Allen was born Jan. 25, 1951 in Manhattan, Kansas to Jean Bishop. Early on, Allen was raised by his Mother Jean and Grandmother, Alyce Bishop, in Chamberlain, SD, and then was raised by his mother and stepfather Fred Zaugg. He attended school in Oacoma, SD, and later went to the Job Corps in Utah where he learned useful life skills.

Allen says he was blessed with being drafted in to the U.S. Army in October of 1968, and served in Vietnam for two years before being honorably discharged and then entering the US Navy and again serving in Vietnam until 1974.

After returning from the military, Allen enrolled in the custodial class in the Vo-Tech school in Mitchell.

Allen married Ester Thol in January 1985 and enjoyed married life until her passing in 2000. During the time they were married Allen graduated clown school and was hired many times over to be not only a clown at birthday parties, but the New Year's Eve baby, the Easter bunny, and assorted other characters at social events. One of Allen's favorite things was to play Santa Claus for the kids. He graduated Santa Claus school and felt very fulfilled by his achievement. Allen was recognized locally in the media for donating his time.