RAPID CITY - Allen Richard Wilson, 83, went to his final rest March 12, 2022, in Rapid City, SD.

He worked for Bell Telephone in Rapid City, and retired as Manager in the Deadwood Office in 1981.

While in Rapid City, he served as a City Councilman during the 1972 flood and aftermath rebuilding.

Kirk Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for a memorial visitation on April 18, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.