RAPID CITY – Allen Gibbs, 101, died Monday, September 12, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society – Saint Martin Village.

Allen Robert Gibbs was born in Newcastle, NE on August 27, 1921 to Frederick and Gayle (Ellyson) Gibbs, the youngest of five children.

In 1928, the family moved to Elk Point, SD. In 1936, following a family separation, he moved to South Sioux City, NE with his mother and one sister. He graduated from school there in 1938. After graduation, he worked in Nebraska, Minnesota, Vermillion, SD, and San Diego, CA.

He was inducted into the Army in San Diego, CA in September of 1942 and was assigned to the 31st (Dixie) Infantry Division in Camp Shelby, MS. Following a year of basic and other training, he served two years in the South Pacific in New Guinea, Moratai Island, and Mindanao, PI.

After his discharge, he moved to Wagner, SD and was employed as a meat cutter. While there he met Kathleen Frank of Luverne, MN who was teaching in the Wagner High School. They were married on June 9, 1947. While in Wagner he was active in the VFW, serving as Quartermaster and Commander, also involved in Jaycees and Boy Scouts. Three of their four children, Thomas Allen, Steven John, and Gayle Kathleen were born in Wagner.

In 1953 he joined several friends for a deer hunting trip to the Black Hills in South Dakota. He was so impressed with the beauty of the area that when he returned from a successful hunt, he convinced Kathie that they should make the Black Hills their new home. In 1954 the family moved to Rapid City, where Susan Dee was born. He was employed by Hardco, Inc. for 32 years, retiring in 1986, but continued to working part time for the company until 2005.

He was active in the Boy Scouts program while his sons were involved. He enjoyed all outdoor activities, especially camping, hunting and fishing with his family. He was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church and a Life Member of the VFW. He and his wife, Kathie, traveled extensively after retirement, including four driving trips to Alaska and several trips to southern states during the winter months.

Survivors include his wife, Katheen of Rapid City; daughters: Gayle Rodcay and her husband Dave Foster of Hot Springs, SD and Susan Craft of Phoenix, AZ; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and special family: Brad and Vicki Cowles of Seattle, WA.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters, and in 1981 their oldest son Tom, and on the last day of 2016 their other son Steven.

Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 at Westminster Church.

Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery with full Military Honors.

Arrangements are with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.