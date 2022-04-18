NEWCASTLE, WY - Allen Votroubek, 74, of Newcastle, WY passed away February 17, 2022 at home surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen; daughter, Carrie (Votroubek) and husband George McCormick; and grandson, Jesse McCormick of Casper, WY; son, George Votroubek and his wife, Dawn Marie Maurer of Monroe, WA; brother, Bruce and his wife, Nancy Votroubek of Spearfish, SD; aunts, Joanne (O'Dea) Oltmanns of Dickinson, ND and Betty (Votroubek) Bryan of Mitchell, SD.

A memorial Service will be held on May 6, 2022 at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, SD at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to Weston Home Health Care (Al's Hospice) or to Go Fund Me for Riley Schlidt of Gillette, WY https://gofund.me/db97547f.

Complete obituary and guest book can be found at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.