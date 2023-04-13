RAPID CITY - Alma Mary McAllister departed this world to join her Lord Jesus Christ and loving husband Speed on April 13, 2023, at the Westhills Village hospice facility in Rapid City. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Rapid City with a grave side celebration of her life this summer at the Evergreen Cemetery in Hot Springs, SD.

Alma Mary Rademacher (McAllister) was born November 26, 1926, to Lewis and Francis Rademacher in Murdo, South Dakota. The family later moved to Hot Springs where Alma met the love of her life, Robert "Speed" McAllister. They were married when Speed returned from Europe after WWII and had three children - Karren (McAllister) Kruse, Bob McAllister, and Connie (McAllister) Rincker.

Alma was an award winning "Avon Lady" in Fall River County for many years and then worked for several years at the canteen and cafeteria at the Hot Springs VA Center. Alma was a passionate caregiver and took a personal interest in the wellbeing of every G.I. she met.

One of Alma's lifelong passions was making numerous dawn or dusk trips each week to Wind Cave and Custer State Park to enjoy the company of wildlife. She knew where to look for the Elk, Deer, Buffalo and Antelope and attended the buffalo roundup years before it became the public spectacle it is today.

Alma's love for her family was boundless and she loved having family over, especially during the holidays.

Alma was a genuine care giver donating time to the Church, fixing meals for potlucks and visiting sick friends in the hospital or nursing home.

Alma was a devout Catholic and spent her life trying to make other people happy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Speed, her daughter Connie and her brothers Paul and Leo Rademacher and sisters Helen Easley and Lois Ann Bonney. Her successors include daughter Karren, son Bob, seven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.