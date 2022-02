FORT MEADE | Alvin "Butch" Leslie Peters, 82, passed away on February 22, 2022 at the VA Medical Center in Fort Meade, South Dakota. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 27, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on Monday, February 28 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by burial at Black Hills National Cemetery at 11:30.