BELLE FOURCHE | Alvin C. Shaw, 96, peacefully passed away on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at Belle Estate in Belle Fourche, surrounded by prayer, family, and the staff “angels” who took care of him for the past three years.

Al came into life on July 8, 1924, at Slayton, MN to Gertrude and Curt Shaw. At age 4, Al and his mother contracted diphtheria which took his mother's life. Al and Shelly (brother) went to Iowa and were raised by their paternal grandparents. Marlys (sister) stayed in Minnesota to be raised by their maternal grandparents. Curt (father) settled in Belle Fourche about 1939 and the three children were joined together again where all three siblings spent the rest of their lives in Belle Fourche.

Al joined the Army Air Force in 1944 and flew 31 missions as a ball turret gunner on a B17. He was discharged from service in 1945. Al was very proud to be a WWII veteran and spoke highly of his crew as it takes courage and trust from each crew member to make each mission successful. For the last 20+ years Al faithfully wore his WWII hat with honor. His last mission was in 2010 on the SD Honor Flight to visit all the Washington DC memorials.