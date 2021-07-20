 Skip to main content
Alvin "Gil' Gilyard

  Updated
RAPID CITY | Alvin S. "Gil" Gilyard, 94, passed away peacefully Friday, July 16, 2021, at Rapid City Monument Health Hospice House.

Gil was born Oct. 13, 1926, in Rapid City to Corinne and Alvin Gilyard.

On Dec. 7, 1947, Alvin married the love of his life, Mary Louise. Together they had five children, Sheila Pesek (Dennis Matlack), Casper, WY, Karen (Jerry) Anderson, Pinedale, WY, Pam (Cork) Fehr, Morris, MN, Dusty (Sue) Gilyard, Rapid City, and Tami (Tim) Vottero, Rapid City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and a great-grandchild.

He is survived by his children, 16 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, at the funeral home.

Private burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Full online obituary is available at www.osheimschmidt.com.

