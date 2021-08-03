RAPID CITY | Alvin "Al" Besmer, 84, died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Alvin W. Besmer was born Sept. 29, 1936 in Jameson, NE, the youngest of four children. Growing up near Burke, SD, he graduated from Burke High School in 1954, serving as captain of the football team. After graduating from high school, he attended barber college.

Moving to Rapid City, he had three sons. He was a loving father to his sons, coaching them in baseball and taking them hunting, fishing, and camping whenever he could.

After owning and operating a barber shop near Ellsworth AFB for several years, he took a job at the South Dakota Cement Plant in 1973, where he worked until retiring in 2001.

He married Penny Mrnak in September of 1977. He was a lifetime member of the Rapid City Elks Club 1187. He and Penny were avid golfers and loved golfing wherever they traveled. Lately, he and Penny enjoyed spending as much time as possible at their Florida home.

Alvin is survived by his wife, Penny; his sons, Doug, Scott, and Kirk; his daughters-in-law, Debi and Jessica; his grandchildren, Danny, Jenny, Jacob, Burke, Tate; and his great-grandson, Henry.