RAPID CITY - Alvin Winckler, 93, Rapid City, SD, passed away on September 4, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, September 13, 2022 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 14 at Zion Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery. Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home.