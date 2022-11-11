 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alvina Elizabeth Lawrence

Alvina Elizabeth Lawrence

RAPID CITY - Alvina Elizabeth Lawrence, 91, died and entered the Spirit World on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at her residence.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022 at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church with Recital of Rosary at 5:00 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 14, 2022 at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church with burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

More information available at www.osheimschmidt.com.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

