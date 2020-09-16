 Skip to main content
Anderson, Martha 'Jane'

RAPID CITY | Martha “Jane” Anderson, 93, passed away on March 31, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, at First Congregational Church, 1200 Clark St. Everyone must wear a face mask and social distancing will be encouraged.

Inurnment took place on April 3, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Memorials to UCC-Zona White Worship Fund.

Arrangements by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

