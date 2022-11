RAPID CITY - Andrew Antone Hartze, 54, of Rapid City, SD passed away in his sleep on October 26, 2022, at his home.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at noon, Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Calvary Chapel Community Church located at 320 E Saint Patrick Street in Rapid City.

Virtual viewing will be available at https://www.facebook.com/calvarychapelrapidcity/.

Andrews' urn burial is to be determined. Condolences can be sent to PO Box 302, Selby, SD 57472.