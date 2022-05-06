RAPID CITY - Andrew Ross Loban passed away peacefully on May 2, 2022, at Monument Hospital in Rapid City at the age of 75. He is remembered as one who loved his family and his country.

He was born on November 23rd, 1946, to Scott and Clara (Hall) Loban in Huron, SD, the second of three children. Andrew joined the Army in 1964 and proudly served his country during the Vietnam war in the 35th Engineer Group during the construction of the Cam Rohn Bay. In the 70s and 80s he owned Thrift Liquor Store in Rapid City. He held a variety of other occupations, later driving fork lift for Marilatt. Andrew and Judy met and were married November 1st, 1991. Later in his retirement he moved to Summerset. He loved sprint cars, ATV and country. He also loved to go snowmobiling, and his dogs were loyal companions.