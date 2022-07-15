Angel M. Adams

Wednesday, June 29, 2022, Angel Manuel Adams passed away at the age of 52. An impactful man, his mark on the world and those that knew him remains.

Angel was born May 2, 1970, in Denver, CO. Shortly after his birth his family moved to Compton, CA, where he attended elementary school. After a short time in Phoenix, he moved back to Denver with his mother and sister. For the next several years he spent summers in Albuquerque and Las Vegas, NM, with his grandmother "Mama Lucy" Lopez, a renowned chef.

A gifted dancer, at the age of 16 Angel started a troupe that competed in and won many dance competitions. One such win gave him the opportunity to dance back-up to Paula Abdul at a concert in Denver.

A true salesman, Angel's first job was selling light bulbs door-to-door, as an 11-year old. He truly found his passion in cooking, and worked in the restaurant and catering business for 30 years. He opened several restaurants, and eventually started Angel's Catering. Catering throughout the Black Hills afforded Angel the opportunity to provide his food to thousands, meet celebrities and new friends, and eventually meet and marry his beloved wife, Amanda.

Angel was a proud and devoted father to four children whom he loved deeply, Brooklyn, Cierra, Nick, and Jaxxon. Aside from family and friends, he loved poker, travel, lying on the beach, his business, and seeing customers with a clean plate. He loved to make people laugh, and was good at it.

Angel was a kind, generous, and loyal force of personality. If someone needed something, and he had it to give, he gave it. No one that knew Angel would doubt his lust for life - he probably spent more hours awake in his life than people twice his age. He truly lived with drive and passion; if you were luckily enough to be his friend you knew it. If he loved you, you knew it.

Angel is survived by his wife, Amanda Adams; mother, Irene Adams (Raymond); daughter, Brooklyn; daughter, Cierra (grandchildren: Amariana and Solanalynn); son, Nick (grandchild, Kimora); and son, Jaxxon; brothers: Marc (Eileen) Adams, Matt (Laura) Adams, Michael "Steve" Adams, Manny (Julie) Adams; sisters: Michelle Adams (Brent) and Andrea Adams; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Please join us in celebrating Angel's life for a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, July 26th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City.

In lieu of flowers, a go fund me account has been set up to help with family expenses.

