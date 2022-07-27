TRACY, MN - Angela Bernadette Kopriva, 90, of Tracy, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Hospice House in Slayton, MN. She is the daughter of Lawrence Karl Kopriva and Emma Kopriva, long-time residents of Edgemont, SD.

"Bernie" was born March 11, 1932 in Cody, Nebraska. She grew up in Waukesha, Wisconsin in her early years until the family settled in Edgemont in 1939. Following graduation from Edgemont High School, Bernie attended Saint Mary's College in Omaha, NE where she prepared for a secretarial career. Returning to Edgemont, Bernie worked as a typesetter and assistant to her father, Lawrence, editor and publisher of The Edgemont Tribune.

In 1964, Bernie settled in Marshall, MN, which became her home until 2016.

She was an active member of Divine Redeemer Catholic Church. Declining health caused Bernie to move to Prairie View Senior Living in Tracy, her home for nearly six years until her final illness. An avid lover of animals, Bernie enjoyed the companionship of pets wherever she went, especially canaries and dogs.

Bernie is survived by her brothers, Dr. Gregory Kopriva of Rapid City, Dr. Charles Kopriva of Shoreline, WA., a sister, Emma Lee, of Colorado Springs, CO. along with many nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Emilie, and a nephew, John Paul.

Visitation at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City will begin at 5 p.m. followed by rosary and vigil service at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, with Deacon Larry Kopriva presiding. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, with Very Rev. Timothy Hoag officiating. A reception will follow at the church hall. Internment will be at 2 p.m. at the Edgemont cemetery. Please visit the online guestbook for Bernie at www.OsheimSchmidt.com.