SEATTLE, WA | Angie Daly Blanusa, age 57, died Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the Multicare Good Samaritan Center in Seattle.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, at Rush Funeral Home in Philip.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 3, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip.

Interment will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.