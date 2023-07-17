RAPID CITY - It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Ann Haber Stanton, who departed this world on July 13, 2023. She left behind a legacy that will forever be cherished by family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Ann was born in the Bronx to Joseph and Celia Haber. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Diana. She is survived by three sons and their wives, David and Ursula, Joshua and YoonJeong, and Daniel and Ruth, and her grandchildren, Elizabeth and her husband Sid, Rebecca, Joshua, Katherine, Kayla, Aliya, and Mayah who will carry forward her legacy and honor her memory in their own lives

Ann was a lover of words who worked as a librarian, a medical transcriptionist and proofreader, and a teacher of medical terminology. She was an adventurer who lived in New York, California, South Dakota, and North Carolina, and traveled around the world. She was a student of history who documented our family legacy and wrote two books about the history of the Jewish pioneers in the Black Hills. And she was a dedicated volunteer who led the effort to create Founder's Park in Rapid City, while also serving as "Mamela" for the Synagogue of the Hills for many years.

As we bid farewell to our beloved mother and grandmother, we find solace in the memories we shared, the lessons we learned, and the love she bestowed upon us. Her spirit will forever reside in our hearts, reminding us to live each day with kindness, compassion, and an unwavering zest for life.

She will be laid to rest at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens in Boynton Beach, FL on Monday, July 17 at 1:30. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Synagogue of the Hills, 417 N. 40th St., Rapid City, SD 57702.