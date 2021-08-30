Ann Hennies

RAPID CITY | Ann Margaret Hennies, 79, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at her home in Rapid City.

Ann was born on May 21, 1942 in Millboro, SD, the youngest child of Claus and Erna (Humburg) Luedemann.

She attended Black Hills State College where she earned her Bachelor's degree in accounting. This is where she also met and then married Thomas Lee Hennies in 1963. They were married 46 years until his death in 2009.

Survivors include her daughter, Shannon Hennies Lockett of Rapid City, and grandchildren Chynna, Chance (Caite) and Chase Lockett; her son, Shane (Mandy) Hennies, and grandchildren Tristen, Stephen, and Te'arron Hennies and great-grandchildren Leroy, Wyatt, and Cecilia Lockett, all of Rapid City. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom in 2009; her parents, Claus and Erna Luedemann; and sister, Marie Fischer of Winner.

Ann was an avid reader and seamstress her entire life. She loved to hike and take photos and had an enduring love for the fine arts, which included attending concerts and plays. During her later years, she and Tom began traveling with regularity and often with Don and Jean Hennies. The trips she took and wanted to take still were what she talked about most often.