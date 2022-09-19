Ann Olson, age 94 of Belle Fourche, died Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Belle Fourche.
The funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Interment will take place at Pine Slope Cemetery.
Ann's funeral will be available to view live and also after the service on Ann's obituary page, located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com