Ann Pullman Lee

RAPID CITY | Ann J. Pullman Lee passed away at the age of 99. Ann was born on Nov. 15, 1921 on a farm near Bridgewater, SD. Her parents were John J. and Anna (Walter) Pullman.

Ann attended rural school for eight years at Hutchinson County Gross District 64. She then enrolled in Bridgewater High School, graduating in 1940 with a class of 45 seniors. It was always her desire to be an elementary classroom teacher. Following graduation, she enrolled at Freeman Jr. College in Freeman, SD. With one year of training, she taught 15 years in country school. During these years, she went to summer school, took night classes, and participated in several educational tours. Ann had earned enough hours to receive her associate degree at Freeman Jr. College. She then enrolled at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, SD to finish her degree in Elementary Education in 1960.