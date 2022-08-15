BOWDLE - Ann Thomsen, 57, of Bowdle died at her home Friday, August 12, 2022.

Ann's family prefers memorials to the Cystic Fibrosis Association of North Dakota, 107 W Main Ave. #150, Bismarck, ND 58501.

Ann's funeral will be livestreamed at the Lien Family Funeral Care Facebook page and be available at www.MillerLienFH.com Thursday night.

Ann Marie Gross, daughter of LaVerne "Ole" (Thommen) and Erwin "Erv" Gross, was born at Bowdle on December 9, 1964. She was raised in Bowdle and graduated from Bowdle High School, Class of 1983. She was involved in All State Chorus, played flute in the band, excelled in basketball, and acted in various plays.

Ann went on to South Dakota State University in Brookings where she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English Education and minored in Spanish. Brookings was where she met Stu and several lifelong friends.

After graduation she then spent six months doing missionary work in Oaxaca, Mexico through the Presentation Sisters. Ann married Stuart Thomsen in Rapid City, SD on July 16, 1988. The newlyweds settled in Belgrade, MT where their daughter Grace was born in 1989. In 1990, they relocated to Bowdle. Their youngest daughter, Ellen, was born in 1991. She and Stuart were active in Erv's Furniture, a business that Ann's parents founded in 1965. Stuart and Ann purchased the business from the Gross's in 1995.

Ann loved spending her days with her sisters, raising her girls, working at the store and spending time running, golfing and laughing with friends. Ann welcomed her first grandson in March of 2020 and first granddaughter in March of 2022. The joy of Ann's life was watching her daughters grow up, compete in sports, get married and have children of their own.

Ann was a faithful member of St. Augustine's Catholic Church where she sang in the choir, served on Parish Council, and was active in the Altar Society. She was active in her community where she was an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) for the Bowdle Ambulance, belonged to the Bowdle American Legion Auxiliary, and was a Bowdle Library Board member. She also belonged to the Cystic Fibrosis Association of North Dakota and the South Dakota Retailers Association which recently presented the Thomsen's with a Heritage Award.

Ann is survived by Stuart, her husband of 34 years; two daughters—Grace (Luke) Johnson of Tea and Ellen (Beau) Voegeli of Rapid City; two sisters— Margaret (Bill) Bobby of Bowdle and Carmen Barbera of Aberdeen; one brother, Don (Cybelle) Gross of St. Lucia; and two grandchildren, Vincent and Sage.

She was preceded in death by her father, Erv, on January 19, 2002; her mother, Ole, on March 26, 2017; two sisters—Christy Gross and Catherine Dominicak; and an infant brother, Edward.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church, Bowdle, with Father Darin Schmidt, Celebrant. Interment follows at the Church Cemetery. Organist will be Lisa Geier and ushers will be Chad Holsworth and Norbert Thomas; Offertory gift Bearers will be Carrie Beadle and Shelly Preszler; Lector will be Pat Dewald; Placing the Pall will be Stuart, Grace, and Ellen; and Mass Servers will be Jeremiah and Isaiah Heilman.

Casketbearers will be Matthew Bobby of White Oak, NC; Samuel Bobby of Aberdeen; Jacob Bobby of Bloomfield, NE; John Bennet of Newton, IL; Matthew Preszler of Bismarck, ND; and Rylan Libsack of Livingston, MT.

Visitation commences 5:00 PM Tuesday at Lien Funeral Home with a 7:00 PM Wake Service.

Services are in care of Lien Funeral Home, Bowdle.