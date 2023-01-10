Ann Yvonne Kriffen

BLAIR, NE - Ann Yvonne Kniffen returned to the fold on Tuesday, December 20 of 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Community in Blair, NE after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Ann was born on October 30, 1940, to Glen and Olga (Erikson) Rhodes in Phoenix, AZ. She grew up with her three siblings in Presho, SD where she attended elementary and high school.

As a young woman, Ann attended the University of South Dakota in Vermillion and Black Hills State University in Spearfish, SD where she studied Education. She went on to marry Eugene Kniffen in 1963. They settled on a farm near Vivian, SD near her parents before making their long-term home in Sturgis in 1969.

Ann was a grade-school teacher and then spent more than 20 years working as a licensed abstractor at Security Land and Abstract Company. After her children were grown, she owned and operated Junction Pawn and Surplus in addition to working for the U.S. Census Bureau.

Ann had a life-long love of music and music ministry. As a talented musician from an early age, she played piano and organ at school, church, and social events. She played the organ and coordinated special music for Grace Lutheran Church in Sturgis for over 30 years. Ann accompanied countless vocal and instrumental soloists, choirs and ensembles in and outside of the church. She performed at hundreds of weddings and funeral services over the years in Sturgis, and also loved playing at the Kiwanis meetings as one of its members. Ann was passionate about encouraging others to perform, especially young musicians.

Ann enjoyed living in Sturgis and was an active community member. She loved the annual motorcycle rally and was a club member and board member of the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club. As a proud Republican, she had a life-long interest in politics. While she did not ultimately win, she campaigned for Mayor of Sturgis in 2001.

Later in life after Ann began exhibiting symptoms of dementia, she moved to Omaha, NE, to live with her son, Monte, and his family. When she required more specialized care for her needs, she moved to Good Shepherd Lutheran Community in Blair.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Glen M. and Olga C. Rhodes, and her brother, Glen Rhodes, Jr. She is survived by her daughters: Janell (Mike) Simpkins and Nancy Kniffen; and her son, Monte (Robyn) Kniffen; grandchildren: Bryan and Jessica Simpkins, and Clare and Glen Kniffen; brother, Jerry Rhodes; and sister, Linda Underwood. She is also survived by her beloved nephews and many cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions go to either the Humane Society of the Black Hills, 1820 E. Saint Patrick Street, Rapid City, SD 57703 (https://www.hsbh.org/) or to any Alzheimer's Research Organization.

A memorial service and burial will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to www.kinkadefunerals.com.