SPEARFISH | Anna L. (Olson) Steinmeyer, 91, passed peacefully into eternal life on October 8, 2021, after a fall at home and a short stay in Pathways Hospice in Loveland, Colorado.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, at First Presbyterian Church in Whitewood, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery in Spearfish. Another memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, at Faith EPC Church in Loveland, CO.