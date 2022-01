RAPID CITY | Anna Marie Zanotti passed away January 8, 2022 at Avantara Arrowhead Nursing Home. Anna was born in Des Moines, Iowa on July 20, 1935.

She is preceded in death by her Parents Helen and Pete Zanotti, 5 Brothers Joe, Lee, Bruno and Bobby from Costa Mesa, California, Frank from Minnesota, and the 2 Sisters Esther M. Cervetti and Lillian Burroughs from Des Moines, Iowa.