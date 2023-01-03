BELLE FOURCHE - Anna P. Pomrenke, age 58 of Belle Fourche, died Monday, January 2, 2023 at her home, with her loving family by her side.

A memorial service will be held 10:30a.m. Friday, January 6, 2023 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Inurnment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery. Visitation will take place 5 to 7p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Friends may view Anna's service live or afterwards from the live-streaming weblink found on her obituary page, located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com