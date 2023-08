RAPID CITY - Annabelle "Ann" Dawn (Cargo) Neuzil, 75, Rapid City, SD, passed away on August 10, 2023. Visitation will be from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Kirk Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 21, 2023 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Interment will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park. Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home.