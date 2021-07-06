Anne K. Riehl

RAPID CITY | Anne Katharine (Ternes) Riehl passed away on Thursday morning, July 1, 2021, at Avantara Mountain View Nursing Care just 15 days before her 97th birthday.

Anne was born to Anton R. and Marcellina (Grosz) Ternes at their rural home south of Raleigh, ND, on July 16, 1924. She was the fourth of 14 children and attended rural country school through eighth grade south of St. Gertrude, ND.

She is survived by her beloved son, Elliott Riehl, Watauga, and two daughters, JoAnn Gannon, Sioux Falls, and Julie Montgomery, Rapid City. Her 15 grandchildren include Alysia Riehl, Tanya (Chris) Koch, Josh (Adrienne) Riehl, Elias Riehl, Carissa Riehl, Angie Gannon, Leo (Lynn) Gannon, Sonya (Brad) Johnson, Celeste (Mike) Sabers, Melissa (Dave) Cunningham, Monte (Jody) Gannon, Michele (Tony) Griffith, Rachel (Jeremy) Waddell, Tyler (Toni) Long, and Jessica (Derek) Oster. She is also survived by two sisters, Alvina Lenerville, Rapid City, and Darlene (Jim) Soucy, Fargo, ND; sister-in- law, Marie Ternes, Lemmon; and brother-in-law, Carl Riehl, State Veterans Home, Hot Springs. Carl was Joe's and Elliott's hired man for several years. She also leaves 30 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. Her family is so grateful for their gift of faith instilled in them by Joe and Anne at an early age.