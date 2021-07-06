Anne K. Riehl

RAPID CITY | Anne Katharine (Ternes) Riehl passed away on Thursday morning, July 1, 2021, at Avantara Mountain View Nursing Care just 15 days before her 97th birthday.
Anne was born to Anton R. and Marcellina (Grosz) Ternes at their rural home south of Raleigh, ND, on July 16, 1924. She was the fourth of 14 children and attended rural country school through eighth grade south of St. Gertrude, ND.
She is survived by her beloved son, Elliott Riehl, Watauga, and two daughters, JoAnn Gannon, Sioux Falls, and Julie Montgomery, Rapid City. Her 15 grandchildren include Alysia Riehl, Tanya (Chris) Koch, Josh (Adrienne) Riehl, Elias Riehl, Carissa Riehl, Angie Gannon, Leo (Lynn) Gannon, Sonya (Brad) Johnson, Celeste (Mike) Sabers, Melissa (Dave) Cunningham, Monte (Jody) Gannon, Michele (Tony) Griffith, Rachel (Jeremy) Waddell, Tyler (Toni) Long, and Jessica (Derek) Oster. She is also survived by two sisters, Alvina Lenerville, Rapid City, and Darlene (Jim) Soucy, Fargo, ND; sister-in- law, Marie Ternes, Lemmon; and brother-in-law, Carl Riehl, State Veterans Home, Hot Springs. Carl was Joe's and Elliott's hired man for several years. She also leaves 30 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. Her family is so grateful for their gift of faith instilled in them by Joe and Anne at an early age.
Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, in 1991, one month before their 50th Wedding Anniversary, and their daughter, Sharon Anne, in 2016. Also preceding her in death were seven sisters, Regina Miller, Appy Volk, Philomena Miller, Teresa Stewart, Margie Leintz, Mary Fettig, and Bernadette Trom; her brothers, Seferious “Ex” Ternes and Emil Ternes; an infant sister, an infant brother; and sons-in-law, Robert Montgomery in 1969, Donald Gannon in 1981, and Steve Long in 2002.
Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, at the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home in Lemmon. A Rosary and Vigil will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday evening at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Watauga, with visitation beginning at 6 p.m.
On Friday morning, July 9, visitation will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Watauga, with Rev. Father Adam Hofer officiating. Burial will follow at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery.
The Mass will be livestreamed at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com and by going to Anne's obituary and clicking on "View Funeral Service Here."
Cards can be mailed to Julie Montgomery, 1473 Edinborough Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.