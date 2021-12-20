RAPID CITY | Anne Marie Hurley, 87, died Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Monument Health Rapid City Hospital. Survivors are her children: Mike (Carmen) Derby, David Derby, Lynn Derby; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. An Irish Wake will be held at a later date and a full obituary will be forthcoming.

"May the road rise to meet you.

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face.

The rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again,

May God hold you in the hollow of His hand."

Irish Blessing

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.