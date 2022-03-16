RAPID CITY - Anne Marie Hurley, 87, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. Anne Marie was born on May 19, 1934 to James and Alice Hurley in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Survivors are her children: Mike (Carmen) Derby, David Derby and Lynn Derby. Grandchildren are Alyssa Derby (Lee Thostenson), Danielle (Bryent) Blankenship, Cole (Betsy) Derby, Ariel (Jeremy) Gross and Cameron Derby. Great grandchildren are Aubree and Brianna Blankenship, Hazel Derby, Lucas and Samantha Gross. Additionally she is survived by her sisters Jane Heikkila, Mary Hurley Jordan and numerous nieces and nephews.

To celebrate Anne Marie's life an Irish Wake is scheduled for Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Canyon Lake Resort Reunion Lodge, 2720 Chapel Lane, Rapid City, SD.

"May the road rise to meet you.

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face.

The rains fall soft upon your fields and until we

meet again,

May God hold you in the hollow of His hand."

-- Irish Blessing