RAPID CITY | Annie H. Quinn, "Grannie Annie", 93, peacefully passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Clarkson Mountain View Health Care Facility.

Annie was born on March 29, 1927 to August and Marie (Klooz) Heupel on the family farm west of Leola. She was the third youngest of 10 children. She attended grade school at Arena Township and graduated from Leola High School in 1944. After graduation, she enrolled in a six-week course at Northern College to obtain her teacher's permit. She taught country school for two years in McPherson County. Learning she wasn't fond of teaching, she and her sister, Vi, moved to Aberdeen. She worked at the Harbor Café and Montgomery Ward before starting at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in 1947.

While in Aberdeen, Annie met and fell in love with Raymond "Ray" Quinn. In 1949, Ray was transferred with the Post Office to Rapid City and Annie followed taking a transfer with the telephone company. That same year, Ray and Annie were married on June 5, 1949 at her parent's farm. Annie continued working for the telephone company until her retirement in 1961 when she left to raise her family.