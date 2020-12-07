RAPID CITY | Annie H. Quinn, "Grannie Annie", 93, peacefully passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Clarkson Mountain View Health Care Facility.
Annie was born on March 29, 1927 to August and Marie (Klooz) Heupel on the family farm west of Leola. She was the third youngest of 10 children. She attended grade school at Arena Township and graduated from Leola High School in 1944. After graduation, she enrolled in a six-week course at Northern College to obtain her teacher's permit. She taught country school for two years in McPherson County. Learning she wasn't fond of teaching, she and her sister, Vi, moved to Aberdeen. She worked at the Harbor Café and Montgomery Ward before starting at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in 1947.
While in Aberdeen, Annie met and fell in love with Raymond "Ray" Quinn. In 1949, Ray was transferred with the Post Office to Rapid City and Annie followed taking a transfer with the telephone company. That same year, Ray and Annie were married on June 5, 1949 at her parent's farm. Annie continued working for the telephone company until her retirement in 1961 when she left to raise her family.
Ray and Annie enjoyed 52 wonderful years together until Ray's passing in 2001. To their union, they were blessed with three children: Rodney, Malcolm and Carol. Ray and Annie were very active in their children's activities having never missed a sporting event. Later, they enjoyed following their grandchildren's activities. Grannie Annie was their biggest cheerleader, “coach” and “unofficial referee.”
Annie started bowling in 1968 with the Wednesday Wonders. Over the years, she held many offices and was also a certified bowling instructor for the youth league. Annie and her five sisters were known as the Dakota Sisters/Leola Sisters. With Ray chauffeuring them, together the sisters bowled in many local and state tournaments, including 13 national tournaments. She retired from bowling in 2007 at the age of 80!
Annie loved her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She made homemaking and family her highest calling and purpose. She was a wonderful German cook sharing her talents with many. She enjoyed playing the slots in Deadwood always accompanied by her lucky ladybug rock. She was also an avid sports fan. especially rooting for the Colorado Rockies, Denver Broncos, Rapid City Thrillers and Steven's Raiders. She once won the Rapid City Journal's College Basketball March Madness bracket challenge and proudly displayed her picture on the refrigerator for more than 18 years. Annie was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church since 1949 and also a member of the VFW for several years.
Annie is survived by her three children: Rodney (Diane) Quinn of Fort Collins, CO, Malcolm (Lynn) Quinn of Gillette, WY, and Carol (Kevin) Huether of Rapid City; seven grandchildren: Rachel (Greg) Janitell, Danny (Diandra) Quinn, Joe Parsons, Cameron Quinn, Matt (Stacy) Huether, Myles (Hillary) Huether and Kayla (Tyler) Schad; eight great-grandchildren, Amanda (KC) Sutherland, Jacob Parsons, Ethan and Erin Huether, Hollis and Vayda Huether, Adalynn and Reed Janitell; one great-great-grandchild, Maisyn Parsons; one brother, Harold Heupel; one sister, Irene Lightfoot; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; her parents; six sisters and one brother: Alma, Olivia, Lillian, Irma, Viola, Vivian and Edgar.
Private family funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Kirk Funeral Home, with Pastor Paul Winckler officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. A livestream of the service will be available on the Kirk Funeral Home website. A private family burial will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Family and friends may sign Annie's online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.