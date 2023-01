WANBLEE - Annie Red Elk, age 69, of Wanblee, SD, died on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at her home in Wanblee.

A two-night wake service starts at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the TNT Center in Wanblee and will continue until the service time on Monday.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 16, 2023 at the TNT Center in Wanblee.

Burial will follow at Gethsemane Episcopal Church Cemetery in Wanblee.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.